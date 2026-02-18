Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakerala

Kerala to regularise 20,000 aided school teachers pending Supreme Court verdict

General Education Minister V Sivankutty said the move was aimed at resolving long-pending legal complexities.
Last Updated : 18 February 2026, 10:43 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 18 February 2026, 10:43 IST
India NewsKeralaSupreme Courtschool

Follow us on :

Follow Us