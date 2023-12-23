Kerala to witness 'Kalari' wedding

Thiruvananthapuram: At a time when Kerala is trying to promote itself as a wedding destination, the state is about to witness a marriage of a different sort - 'Kalari Kalyanam ', marriage at a training centre of 'Kalaripayattu', one of the ancient martial arts of Kerala.

'Kalaripayattu' trainers Rahul, 25, and Shilpa, 24, of the Agasthyam Kalari centre in Thiruvananthapuram are tying the nuptial knot at the training centre itself, that too in a ceremony with Kalaripayattu as theme. The marriage is on December 28.

"It could be the first of its type marriage taking place with Kalaripayattu as theme," says Gurukkal (grand master) S Mahesh of the centre.