Kerala to witness 'Kalari' wedding

Thiruvananthapuram: At a time when Kerala is trying to promote itself as a wedding destination, the state is about to witness a marriage of a different sort - 'Kalari Kalyanam ', marriage at a training centre of 'Kalaripayattu', one of the ancient martial arts of Kerala.
'Kalaripayattu' trainers Rahul, 25, and Shilpa, 24, of the Agasthyam Kalari centre in Thiruvananthapuram are tying the nuptial knot at the training centre itself, that too in a ceremony with Kalaripayattu as theme. The marriage is on December 28.
"It could be the first of its type marriage taking place with Kalaripayattu as theme," says Gurukkal (grand master) S Mahesh of the centre.
Special arrangement
While the bride groom will be in traditional attire of the martial art form, the bride will also have an attire with the touch of the martial art's female attire . 'Kalaripayattu' students dressed in the traditional attire would be accompanying the bride and bride groom.
Rahul and Shilpa were known to each other since their childhood and they were fully involved in 'Kalaripayattu'. Their mothers are also undergoing 'Kalaripayattu' training. These are reasons that prompted the couple and their families to conduct the marriage at the 'Kalari Thara' - Kalaripayattu performing ground.
Mahesh, a fifth-generation Kalaripayattu master, has been developing various programmes combining 'Kalaripayattu' and Yoga over the years. It has attracted students from all ages, including celebrities and bureaucrats.
"At present over 1,000 persons from the age of five to 75 are seeking 'Kalaripayattu' training at our various centres. Many are practicing it as means to prevent life-style diseases as well as a self-defense technique," said Mahesh.