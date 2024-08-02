Kerala tragedy: Rescuers race against time to search for survivors; toll at 190, nearly 200 missing

Gandhi, a former Congress MP from Wayanad, said the calamity was a "terrible tragedy for Wayanad, Kerala, and the nation." "We have come here to see the situation. It is quite a painful experience to see that people lost their family members and houses. It's very difficult to speak to people in these circumstances because you really don’t know what to say to them. It's been quite a difficult day for me, but we are going to try and help make sure that the survivors get what is due," he told reporters.