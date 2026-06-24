Kerala Travel Mart to return to Kochi in September with over 2,300 buyers

<p>Thiruvananthapuram: The thirteenth edition of Kerala Travel Mart will be held at Kochi from September 25 to 27.</p>.<p>Already 2,360 buyers, including 610 international buyers, had registered for the event considered as the largest tourism trade event.</p>.<p>Tourism minister P C Vishnunadh said that business to business meetings, policy level discussions and seminars are the key highlights of the event.</p>.‘Nobody has asked me this question': Lalit Modi drops bombshell on Sonia Gandhi, Shashi Tharoor and Kochi IPL scandal.<p>As part of boosting state tourism, efforts would be made to rebrand state tourism with focus on wellness and ayurveda tourism.</p>.<p> The state tourism needs to rework its strategies in view of the competition being posed by new destinations, he told reporters.</p>.<p>State tourism secretary K Biju, tourism director M Anjana and Kerala Travel Mart Society president Jose Pradeep were also present. </p>