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Kerala Travel Mart to return to Kochi in September with over 2,300 buyers

Tourism minister P C Vishnunath said that business to business meetings, policy level discussions and seminars are the key highlights of the event.
Last Updated : 24 June 2026, 17:27 IST
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Published 24 June 2026, 17:27 IST
India NewsKerala

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