Kerala veterinary college suicide: Student assaulted, tortured for 29 hrs, reveals FIR

J S Sidharthan, a 20-year-old second-year student at the College of Veterinary and Animal Sciences in Kerala's Wayanad district, was subjected to 'continuous assault by seniors and classmates for approximately 29 hours' before he committed suicide by hanging himself in his hostel bathroom, Indian Express has reported.

The Central Bureau of Investigation has taken over the probe from Kerala Police and re-registered the FIR filed at the Vythiri police station in Waynad against 20 people late Friday night, within hours of receiving a notification from the central government in this connection.

Besides the four Students Federation of India (SFI) leaders — union president Arun K, SFI unit secretary Amal Ihsan, and unit members Asif Khan and Abhishek S — 16 other accused have also been named in the FIR.