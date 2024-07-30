Home
LIVE
Kerala Landslide Updates | All govt agencies have joined rescue ops, says CM Pinarayi Vijayan

Massive landslides struck various hilly areas near Meppadi in Kerala's Wayanad district today, killing 8 and several are suspected to be trapped. Two teams of Kannur Defence Security Corps have been deployed and rescue operations are under way. Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan has assured that two Air Force helicopters will depart for Wayanad from Sulur to take part in the search operations. Track all the updates on the Kerala landslide here, only with DH!
DH Web Desk
Last Updated : 30 July 2024, 03:06 IST

Highlights
03:0230 Jul 2024

Helpline Numbers for emergency health services | 8086010833 and 9656938689

02:4930 Jul 2024

Two Air Force helicopters to depart for Wayanad for search operations, says Kerala CM

02:4930 Jul 2024

Eight dead as massive landslides hit Kerala's Wayanad, several feared trapped

03:0230 Jul 2024

Several teams are involved in the rescue operation

250 members of Fire and Rescue, Civil Defence, NDRF and Local Emergency Response Team are involved in the rescue operation in Wayanad Churalmala. An additional team of NDRF has been directed to reach the spot immediately: Kerala CMO

03:0230 Jul 2024

Helpline Numbers for emergency health services | 8086010833 and 9656938689

In the wake of the Wayanad landslide, the Health Department opened the district level control room and released two helpline numbers, 8086010833 and 9656938689, for emergency health services.

All hospitals including Vaithiri, Kalpatta, Meppadi and Mananthavadi hospitals are ready. All the health workers had arrived for service during the night. More teams of health workers will be deployed in Wayanad, Kerala Health Minister Veena George said.

02:4930 Jul 2024

All govt agencies have joined rescue operations, says Kerala CM

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan said on Tuesday that all government agencies have joined the search and rescue operations in the wake of massive landslides that struck various hilly areas near Meppadi in Kerala's Wayanad district, leaving hundreds feared to be trapped.

02:4930 Jul 2024

Two Air Force helicopters to depart for Wayanad for search operations, says Kerala CM

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said in a Facebook post that two Air Force helicopters will depart for Wayanad from Sulur shortly to take part in the search and rescue operations.

According to district authorities, several families have been moved to the various camps or homes of their relatives in the wake of the landslides.

02:4930 Jul 2024

Eight dead as massive landslides hit Kerala's Wayanad, several feared trapped

Massive landslides struck various hilly areas near Meppadi in Kerala's Wayanad district early on Tuesday, leaving hundreds of people suspected to be trapped.

Read more

Published 30 July 2024, 02:54 IST
India NewsKeralaKerala NewsAccidentLandslideWayanadPinarayi Vijayan

