Kerala Landslide Updates | All govt agencies have joined rescue ops, says CM Pinarayi Vijayan

250 members of Fire and Rescue, Civil Defence, NDRF and Local Emergency Response Team are involved in the rescue operation in Wayanad Churalmala. An additional team of NDRF has been directed to reach the spot immediately: Kerala CMO
In the wake of the Wayanad landslide, the Health Department opened the district level control room and released two helpline numbers, 8086010833 and 9656938689, for emergency health services.
All hospitals including Vaithiri, Kalpatta, Meppadi and Mananthavadi hospitals are ready. All the health workers had arrived for service during the night. More teams of health workers will be deployed in Wayanad, Kerala Health Minister Veena George said.
Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan said on Tuesday that all government agencies have joined the search and rescue operations in the wake of massive landslides that struck various hilly areas near Meppadi in Kerala's Wayanad district, leaving hundreds feared to be trapped.
Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said in a Facebook post that two Air Force helicopters will depart for Wayanad from Sulur shortly to take part in the search and rescue operations.
According to district authorities, several families have been moved to the various camps or homes of their relatives in the wake of the landslides.
Massive landslides struck various hilly areas near Meppadi in Kerala's Wayanad district early on Tuesday, leaving hundreds of people suspected to be trapped.