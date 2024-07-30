Kerala Landslide Updates | All govt agencies have joined rescue ops, says CM Pinarayi Vijayan

In the wake of the Wayanad landslide, the Health Department opened the district level control room and released two helpline numbers, 8086010833 and 9656938689, for emergency health services.

All hospitals including Vaithiri, Kalpatta, Meppadi and Mananthavadi hospitals are ready. All the health workers had arrived for service during the night. More teams of health workers will be deployed in Wayanad, Kerala Health Minister Veena George said.