Kerala landslide: Health Department issues 2 helpline numbers for emergency assistance

A massive landslide occurred at Mundakai and Chooralmala areas, around 20 km from Kalpetta town of Wayanad, Kerala at around 2 am on Tuesday.

The death toll is escalating with 49 bodies recovered so far. Hundreds of people have been reported missing in the tragedy.

While rescue workers could reach the Chooralmala region, no one could not reach Mundakai region so far as roads and bridges to the region were devastated. At least 200 people, mostly plantation workers, are believed to be stranded in the region.

Around 50 people have so far been admitted to a private medical college in Wayanad. The Health Department has provided two helpline numbers - 9656938689 and 8086010833 - for those in need of emergency assistance, and has also established a control room.