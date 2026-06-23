Kerala's tax on alcobev: Will the VD Satheesan government be forced to revoke yet another decision?

<p>Thiruvananthapuram: The Congress government in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/kerala">Kerala</a> is likely to reconsider the budget proposal to reduce the tax on low-alcohol beverages as the resentment within the ruling front brews up further and the opposition CPM has raised serious allegations.</p> <p>While opposition leader Pinarayi Vijayan alleged in the assembly on Tuesday that the move was aimed at helping a Karnataka-based <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/karnataka/karnataka-introduced-scst-quota-in-liquor-licence-4048739">liquor</a> firm, Congress's key coalition partner Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) also expressed their differences over tax relief for liquor.</p> <p>Chief Minister V D Satheesan, who is yet to respond on the matter, is likely to make clear his stand during his reply to the ongoing budget discussion in the house on Wednesday. </p> .Kerala initiates use of artificial intelligence in improving governance; AI policy to be brought out.<p>The opposition left-front MLAs entered the well of the house shouting slogans and later staged a walkout after speaker Thiruvanchoor Radhakrishnan denied permission to present an adjournment motion notice on the matter on Tuesday.</p> <p>"Common people will not have any benefit from the tax cut for low-alcohol beverages. Only a private liquor firm in Karnataka will get the benefit. The files for allowing the tax concessions were reportedly moving fast," Vijayan said.</p> <p>The Chief Minister urged the speaker to expunge the allegations from the records as the government did not get an opportunity to reply to it. </p> <p>Many senior Congress leaders including Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee former president V M Sudheeran, AICC general secretary K C Venugopal and home minister Ramesh Chennithala had expressed their differences over reducing tax on low-alcohol beverages as well as the moves to tap the potential of the rare earth deposits of Alappuzha-Kollam coastal areas.</p>.No decision yet on continuation of Women Security Pension scheme: Kerala CM V D Satheesan.<p>Sources said that the Chief Minister may announce a roll back of the decision in the assembly on Wednesday. The decision on reducing the tax for low-alcohol beverages might be fully revoked, while a detailed study is likely to be announced on the ecological concerns over it, government sources said. </p> <p>The hardly one month old UDF government was already forced to revoke two controversial decisions - appointments of electricity minister Sunny Joseph's brother-in-law in his personal staff and a senior lawyer, who appeared for a firm involved in Sabarimala Ayyappa temple gold scam, as special government pleader for handling Devaswom's cases in the High Court.</p>