Epaper
Sign in
Epaper
Sign in
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakerala

Kerala's tax on alcobev: Will the VD Satheesan government be forced to revoke yet another decision?

CPM alleges Karnataka-based liquor company's pressure in tax concession.
Last Updated : 23 June 2026, 12:26 IST
ADVERTISEMENT
Join Us
Prefer
Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 23 June 2026, 12:26 IST
India NewsKeralaIndian PoliticsVD Satheesan

Follow us on :

Follow Us