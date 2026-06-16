Kerala woman MLA warns online channels against privacy violations, paparazzi-style videos

<p>Thiruvananthapuram: Fathima ThahiliyaIUML MLA Fathima Thahiliya on Tuesday warned online media channels against what she termed as "paparazzi-style" videography targeting her and violating her privacy, saying such actions could amount to stalking and invite legal action.</p>.<p>In a Facebook post, the first-time MLA from Perambra said that while attending public functions was part of her responsibilities as a people's representative, there has been a growing trend of individuals entering events in the name of media and filming without proper authorisation or identification.</p>.<p>"Organisers usually appoint official photographers and videographers for events. However, in some situations, people enter programmes claiming to be media personnel based solely on <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/social-media">social media</a> posters, without any identification marks," she said.</p>.Cheers to women as UDF government launches free bus ride for women in Kerala.<p>According to Thahiliya, it often becomes difficult to distinguish between those officially assigned by organisers and those who intervene unauthorised.</p>.<p>The Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) leader alleged that some individuals misuse such situations to record personal conversations, natural interactions and private moments, later presenting them in a distorted manner to mislead the public.</p>.<p>"Such actions constitute a serious violation of privacy," she said. The MLA further criticised the practice of sensationalising ordinary moments through misleading captions, generating unnecessary reactions and negativity, and monetising such content for profit.</p>.<p>She also dismissed suggestions that such channels were part of her public relations activities. "There is absolutely no basis for claims that these channels are linked to my PR work," she said.</p>.<p>Stressing that individuals are entitled to privacy even in public spaces, Thahiliya said barging into personal spaces with a mobile phone and recording without adhering to any code of conduct was unacceptable. "This is not merely an intrusion into my privacy, but also into the privacy of those who are with me," she said.</p>.<p>The Perambra MLA said actions aimed at violating privacy, humiliating individuals, and deliberately provoking them could not be justified under any circumstances.</p>.<p>Warning of legal consequences, she said that if such "paparazzi-style" practices continued, they would be treated as clear cases of stalking and privacy violation, and appropriate legal action would be initiated.</p>.Kerala High Court judge recuses from hearing plea 'The Kerala Story 2'.<p>Her remarks come amid growing criticism of certain online media channels over their conduct during the cremation of National Award-winning Malayalam actor Salim Kumar last week.</p>.<p>Television visuals showing actor Salim Kumar's son Chandu asking online media personnel to move away after they allegedly pushed into the crowd to capture footage had gone viral on social media.</p>.<p>Chief Minister<a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/v-d-satheesan"> V D Satheesan </a>had also criticised the conduct of online media channels during the incident, saying the issue could not be addressed through legislation alone and calling for greater responsibility from media organisations.</p>