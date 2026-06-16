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Kerala woman MLA warns online channels against privacy violations, paparazzi-style videos

In a Facebook post, MLA Fathima Thahiliya said there has been a growing trend of individuals entering events in the name of media and filming without proper authorisation or identification.
Last Updated : 16 June 2026, 10:05 IST
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Published 16 June 2026, 10:05 IST
India NewsKerala

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