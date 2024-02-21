Kerala woman, newborn die after delivery attempt at home using acupuncture, husband booked

Thiruvananthapuram: A woman and her baby died in Thiruvananthapuram on Tuesday allegedly after her husband forced her to attempt delivery at home using acupuncture treatment.
Shemeera, 36, of Karakkamandapam in Thiruvananthapuram, mother of three, died at their rented house during the delivery of her fourth child. The delivery at home was suspected to be done with the assistance of a relative woman.
Police have launched an investigation into the incident and booked her husband Nayas for denying proper medical treatment to the woman. Her parents and local ward members alleged that Nayas was compelling his wife not to take modern medicines or go to hospitals. She was reportedly denied proper treatment throughout her nine-month pregnancy.
State Health Minister Veena George said that stringent legal action would be taken against all responsible for the death of the mother and child. The incident will be considered as an act of homicide.
Local ward councilor Deepika U said that even as health workers in the areas were in touch with the family and advised them to go to hospital for check-ups, Nayas was firm that she would give birth at home.
Shemeera's father also said that her husband threatened her against going to hospital and seeking treatment.
