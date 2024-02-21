Kerala woman, newborn die after delivery attempt at home using acupuncture, husband booked

Thiruvananthapuram: A woman and her baby died in Thiruvananthapuram on Tuesday allegedly after her husband forced her to attempt delivery at home using acupuncture treatment.

Shemeera, 36, of Karakkamandapam in Thiruvananthapuram, mother of three, died at their rented house during the delivery of her fourth child. The delivery at home was suspected to be done with the assistance of a relative woman.

Police have launched an investigation into the incident and booked her husband Nayas for denying proper medical treatment to the woman. Her parents and local ward members alleged that Nayas was compelling his wife not to take modern medicines or go to hospitals. She was reportedly denied proper treatment throughout her nine-month pregnancy.