Kerala woman who lost entire family in Wayanad landslides now loses fiance in accident

Thiruvananthapuram: A woman who lost her entire family in the Wayanad landslides has been struck by another tragic loss after losing her fiance in a road accident.

Shruthi of Puthumala had lost her father, mother, younger sister and six other close relatives in the July 30 landslides that hit the picturesque Chooralmala and Mundakkai villages of Meppadi panchayat in Wayanad. She escaped as she was away from the village working at a hospital in Kozhikode.

Shruthi's marriage was already fixed with her childhood friend Jenson.