Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakerala

Kerala woman who lost entire family in Wayanad landslides now loses fiance in accident

On August 29, the couple had visited the Puthumala graveyard where some of her family were buried and had reaffirmed their commitment to each other.
Arjun Raghunath
Last Updated : 11 September 2024, 17:30 IST

Follow Us :

Comments

Thiruvananthapuram: A woman who lost her entire family in the Wayanad landslides has been struck by another tragic loss after losing her fiance in a road accident.

Shruthi of Puthumala had lost her father, mother, younger sister and six other close relatives in the July 30 landslides that hit the picturesque Chooralmala and Mundakkai villages of Meppadi panchayat in Wayanad. She escaped as she was away from the village working at a hospital in Kozhikode.

Shruthi's marriage was already fixed with her childhood friend Jenson.

On Tuesday, Shruthi along with Jinson and some of their relatives went to the Puthumala burial ground after her mother's body was identified through DNA test. Their vehicle met with an accident on the way back and Jenson suffered serious head injuries. He succumbed to injuries by Wednesday evening.

Shruthi also suffered injuries and was recovering.

ADVERTISEMENT
Published 11 September 2024, 17:30 IST
India NewsKeralalandslidesWayanad

Follow us on :

Follow Us

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT