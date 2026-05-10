<p>Thiruvananthapuram: The timely intervention of a woman foiled a sexual assault on a girl child in a train in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/kerala">Kerala</a>.</p><p>V S Veena, a native of Kottarakkara in Kollam, who was traveling in Palaruvi express from Kerala to <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/tamil%20nadu">Tamil Nadu</a> saved the child. </p><p>The accused, identified as Sanish, 46, hailing from Kollam was nabbed.</p>.Two arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting woman at knifepoint in Kochi.<p>The incident took place in the general compartment at night near Thenmala on the suburbs of Kollam. </p><p>Sanish allegedly molested a six year old girl who was sleeping with her grandfather.</p><p>Veena initially suffered inappropriate touch by the accused. As she questioned it, he went to the next compartment. Later he came with a child covered in a sheet.</p><p>Veena noticed Sanish touching the child inappropriately and inquired with other passengers whether it was his child. As they said they were unaware Veena took videos of the Sanish inappropriately touching the child.</p><p>Subsequently she questioned him. On hearing the noise the child's relatives came and took the child.</p><p>Sanish who managed to escape from the spot was later held by the police. The videos recorded by Veena helped identify the accused. </p>