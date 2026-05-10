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Kerala: Woman's timely intervention foils sexual assault bid on girl in train

The incident took place in the general compartment at night near Thenmala on the suburbs of Kollam.
Last Updated : 10 May 2026, 13:34 IST
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Published 10 May 2026, 13:34 IST
India NewsKeralaCrimeArrest

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