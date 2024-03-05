Kerala youth will be empowered with future-ready skills: Union Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar

Thiruvananthapuram: The youth in Kerala will be empowered with future-ready skills, Union Minister of State Rajeev Chandrasekhar said here on Tuesday.

The Union MoS for Skill Development, Entrepreneurship, Electronics and Information Technology was speaking after launching the future ready, job ready skills under the next phase of Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Vikas Yojana (PMKVY), a release issued by the National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC) said.

The aim of the initiative is to accelerate the pace of skill development and ensure that India's talent is equipped with relevant and cutting-edge skills, the release said.

"At the core of this initiative lies PMKVY 4.0, a groundbreaking programme set to impart futuristic skills to approximately four lakh young individuals over the next three years.