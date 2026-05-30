<p>Kochi: A <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/kerala/eight-arrested-for-attack-on-ed-officials-after-raid-at-pinarayi-vijayans-residence-4019134">police </a>team responding to a call made to the control room was allegedly <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/attacked">attacked </a>by several youth near Thrikkakara here on Saturday, leaving one of the officers injured.</p>.<p>The incident occurred post-midnight when a team from Thrikkakara police station, including the Circle Inspector, were responding to a call made to the control room, an officer of the station said.</p>.SHO suspended after CCTV shows 'assault' on pregnant woman at police station in Kochi.<p>When they reached the spot, several youths attacked the team, climbed on top of the police jeep and shouted threats at them, the officer said.</p>.<p>Visuals of the incident aired on TV channels showed the youths shouting at the officers, making threatening gestures and even reaching into the police vehicle.</p>.<p>The Circle Inspector suffered serious injuries to one of his hands in the incident and is presently admitted to the Ernakulam Medical College, the officer said.</p>.<p>"Five of the youths have been taken into custody, their medical examination has been carried out and their statements are being recorded. An FIR will be registered during the day," he said. </p>