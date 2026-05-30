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Kerala: Youths climb on police jeep, shout threats at cops in Kochi; Circle Inspector injured

When they reached the spot, several youths attacked the team, climbed on top of the police jeep and shouted threats at them, the officer said.
Last Updated : 30 May 2026, 08:40 IST
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Published 30 May 2026, 08:40 IST
India NewsKeralaKochiattack

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