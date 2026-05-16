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Kerala's 'Amma Manasu' emerges as model for maternal mental healthcare: WEF report

The "Amma Manasu" (Mother's Mind) programme is a state-wide maternal mental healthcare initiative aimed at integrating mental health screening and support into routine antenatal and postnatal care.
Last Updated : 16 May 2026, 17:22 IST
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Published 16 May 2026, 17:22 IST
India NewsKerala

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