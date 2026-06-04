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Homeindiakerala

Kerala's debt touches Rs 5.07 lakh crore; white paper recommends raising retirement age, revamping KIIFB

The 'Kerala’s Fiscal Health: A Status Report' brought out by the newly sworn-in Congress-led UDF govt was tabled by Chief Minister V D Satheesan in the Assembly.
Last Updated : 04 June 2026, 09:16 IST
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Published 04 June 2026, 09:16 IST
India NewsKeralaV D SatheesanKIIFB

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