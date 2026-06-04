Kerala's debt touches Rs 5.07 lakh crore; white paper recommends raising retirement age, revamping KIIFB

<p>Thiruvananthapuram: Presenting the grim fiscal situation of Kerala with an outstanding liabilities of Rs. 5.07 lakh crore, a white paper on Kerala's financial status has suggested measures like increasing the retirement age of government employees to 60 from 56.</p><p>The 'Kerala’s Fiscal Health: A Status Report' brought out by the newly sworn-in Congress-led United Democratic Front government (UDF) was tabled by Chief Minister V D Satheesan in the Assembly on Thursday.</p><p>According to the report, the committed expenditures of the state come to 77 per cent of the total revenue receipts of the state and the interest payments is 20.9 per cent. Kerala’s capital expenditure is 1.3 per cent of its Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP), which is one of the lowest among the Indian states. The outstanding liabilities of Rs. 5.07 lakh crore is 35.5 percent of the GSDP.</p>.Kerala Cabinet recommends CBI probe into ADM Naveen Babu's death case.<p>Even as the state had a cash balance of Rs. 6,322 core in March 2026, it fell to Rs. 2212 core after six weeks. It vindicates that the state is not financially comfortable. The state treasury was also in negative balance for ten to 12 months in 2024-25, said the report that was prepared by a panel headed by former union cabinet secretary K M Chandrasekhar.</p><p>The report says that the state spends almost 80 per cent of its resources on salaries, pensions and interest. It is far more than many other states. Considering the present life expectancy rates Kerala government employees are at the fag end of their youth when they retire at the age of 56. </p><p>It is not right to take taxes from the people and spend most of it on salaries and pensions. There are many suggestions to raise the retirement age to the same level as that of the centre, which is now 60. The state could save retirement benefits of about Rs 6,000 crore with each increase in the age of retirement by one year.</p><p>Another suggestion is to have pay commissions for state government employees only once in ten years as in the central government.</p><p>The White paper also stresses the need to revamp the Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board (KIIFB -a body that funds infrastructure projects of the state by raising funds from the market) and several state public sector undertakings accusing those of draining state's revenue and causing huge liabilities.</p><p>KIIFB now has an unmet loan liability of around Rs. 21,000 crore whose repayment will fall on the state and projects costing around Rs. 35,000 crore still to be funded. As pointed out by the Comptroller and</p><p>Auditor General as well as the centre, the liabilities and borrowing by KIIFB was affecting the state's borrowing limits, the report pointed out.</p><p>Satheesan, while serving as opposition leader, was also raising serious concerns over the functioning of KIIFB. </p><p>According to the report, Kerala has the largest number of PSUs and majority of PSUs are running at a loss. The accumulated loss increased from Rs. 31,571 crore in 2021-22 to Rs. 78,851 crore in 2024-25. </p><p>It also points out that Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) is among the three PSUs that accounted for 72 percent of the net loss. Kerala Social Security Pensions Limited and Kerala Water Authority are the other highest loss making PSUs.</p><p>The grim financial situation of the KSRTC assumes significance as the Congress government is gearing up to implement its assurance of free bus travel for women from June 15.</p>