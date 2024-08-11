Kerala's Kattakada town begins drive to impart graduation degrees to all aspirants

Thiruvananthapuram: A town in Kerala's capital Thiruvananthapuram has started a unique initiative of giving graduation degrees to all aspirants.
The Kattakada assembly constituency in the suburbs of Thiruvananthapuram launched the drive which has already received responses from nearly 600 candidates, majority of them women. While those aged around 40 are the highest number of degree aspirants, even persons up to the age of 62 have registered.
The programme is being carried out with the support of Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU).
Kattakada MLA I B Satheesh came out with the novel project, which is expected to be formally inaugurated soon. Satheesh earlier initiated the Jala Samridhi project for ground water enrichment in Kattakada, which gave relief to the region from ground water shortage during summer and received much attention.
Enrolment and admission for the 'Degree for all' programme is progressing and a formal inauguration, which was postponed due to the Wayanad landslide, will take place soon, the MLA's staff coordinating the programme told DH.
Those enrolling for the scheme include employed persons and housewives. Many of them had to discontinue learning after higher secondary owing to personal reasons. They can opt for any of the degree programmes of IGNOU. There are also plans to make use of the libraries in the constituency as study centres.
Impressed by the initiative, some of the adjacent constituencies are also showing interest in replicating the initiative. Satheesh also has plans to launch a similar initiative to impart higher secondary education to all those who had to stop education at tenth standard. He is also exploring options of extending financial assistance to the learning aspirants.
