Kerala's Kattakada town begins drive to impart graduation degrees to all aspirants

Thiruvananthapuram: A town in Kerala's capital Thiruvananthapuram has started a unique initiative of giving graduation degrees to all aspirants.

The Kattakada assembly constituency in the suburbs of Thiruvananthapuram launched the drive which has already received responses from nearly 600 candidates, majority of them women. While those aged around 40 are the highest number of degree aspirants, even persons up to the age of 62 have registered.

The programme is being carried out with the support of Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU).

Kattakada MLA I B Satheesh came out with the novel project, which is expected to be formally inaugurated soon. Satheesh earlier initiated the Jala Samridhi project for ground water enrichment in Kattakada, which gave relief to the region from ground water shortage during summer and received much attention.