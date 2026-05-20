Kerala's much-hoped SilverLine rail project scrapped, brings cheers to hundreds

<p>Thiruvananthapuram: The newly sworn-in Congress-led United Democratic Front government in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/kerala">Kerala </a>has scrapped the SilverLine semi-high speed rail project, a flagship project of the previous CPM-led Left Democratic Front government that failed to take off due to strong public resistance.</p><p>The V D Satheesan led cabinet's decision on Wednesday led to celebrations by families across the state who were facing the threat of eviction for the project.</p><p>The government's decision to remove all the demarcation stones laid across the state for the project and withdraw all cases registered in connection with protests against the project gave more reasons to cheer for the affected people.</p>.'Just remembered my father, what's wrong': Kerala CM on row over use of caste surname in swearing-in.<p>Relieved people took out marches at various parts of the state hailing the UDF government and distributed sweets. Environmentalists and experts who had cited serious ecological hazards posed by the project also welcomed the decision to scrap it.</p><p>Satheesan said that scores of families were unable to sell or pledge their lands for meeting expenses like education and marriage of children and treatment. The UDF was also opposing the project. Hence it was decided to scrap the project.</p><p>The state government would explore the option of bringing in an environment-friendly alternative, he said.</p><p>Kerala had witnessed strong agitations and police actions over laying the demarcation stones for the project. Around 3,000 acres was earmarked for the project and hundreds of families, mostly from weaker sections, were facing eviction threats. The Pinarayi Vijayan government was quite adamant in taking forward the project.</p><p>However, the centre did not give approval to the project as the railways were strongly objecting it. Since railway land was required for the project the railways opposed it as it will affect future expansion of the rail line.</p><p>The 530-kilometre SilverLine project aimed at reducing travel time between Thiruvananthapuram and Kasargod by around four hours. It was taken up by Kerala Rail Development Corporation Limited (K-Rail), a joint venture of the Kerala government and the railways. </p>