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Homeindiakerala

Kerala's much-hoped SilverLine rail project scrapped, brings cheers to hundreds

The V D Satheesan led cabinet's decision on Wednesday led to celebrations by families across the state who were facing the threat of eviction for the project.
Last Updated : 20 May 2026, 09:22 IST
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Published 20 May 2026, 09:22 IST
India NewsKeralaSilverline Project

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