Kerala’s ‘Operation Toofan’ uncovers techie growing cannabis in bedroom, man cooking ganja with rice

<p>Thiruvananthapuram: An ongoing anti-narcotic drive in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/kerala">Kerala</a> is witnessing crackdown on <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/drug-peddlers">drug peddlers</a> with international connections as well as many tricky drug concealing operations.</p>.<p>While a young <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/techie">techie</a> in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/thiruvananthapuram">Thiruvananthapuram</a> was found to be growing 70 cannabis (ganja) in his bedroom that were used for making chutney and for consuming with <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/milk">milk</a>, another person held in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/thrissur">Thrissur</a> the other day was found to be cooking <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/ganja">ganja</a> with rice.</p>.<p>Around 750 cases of drug peddling were registered in the state and 795 accused held as part of 'Operation Toofan : The Narco hunt' initiated by the newly sworn-in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/congress">Congress</a> led <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/united-democratic-front">United Democratic Front</a> government.</p>.<p>Around 0.6256 kg of MDMA, 0.136 kg of hashish oil, and 48.049 kilogram ganja were so far seized as part of the drive, said home minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/ramesh-chennithala">Ramesh Chennithala</a>, who initiated the drive.</p>.<p>The techie, identified as Vishal from <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/haryana">Haryana</a>, maintained that he was cultivating cannabis for personal consumption only and used to make chutney using the tender leaves. He also used to consume it with milk. He also claimed that it was a traditional practice for health benefits.</p>.<p>At Kunnamkulam in Thrissur, a person identified as Bineesh was found to be cooking ganja with rice.</p>.'Operation Toofan': Kerala to launch major drive against drug trafficking .Kerala HM Ramesh Chennithala announces 'Operation Toofan' anti-narcotics campaign.<p>A police raid in the house following a tip off failed to find ganja. But as the pressure cooker's blow came, the smell of ganja spread. A subsequent search in the cooker found a pouch of ganja along with the rice.</p>.<p>Police suspect that he tried to hide the ganja in the rice. But the plan failed as the cooker's blow came during the police search.</p>.<p>Meanwhile, foreign nationals involved in drug trafficking in Kerala were held from other states as part of 'Operation Toofan'.</p>.<p>A foreigner lady identified as Santhan Susane, was held by the Kerala police from <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/bengaluru">Bengaluru</a> as part of a case registered in Pathanamthitta.</p>.<p>A Nigerian, identified as Samuel Chifson, was held from Delhi in another case registered in the Pathanamthitta, said the home minister.</p>.<p>Public can share information regarding drug trafficking over the phone numbers 9497979794 and 9497927797 as well as over the following WhatsApp number 9995966666.</p>