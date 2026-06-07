Epaper
Sign in
Epaper
Sign in
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakerala

Kerala’s ‘Operation Toofan’ uncovers techie growing cannabis in bedroom, man cooking ganja with rice

Around 0.6256 kg of MDMA, 0.136 kg of hashish oil, and 48.049 kilogram ganja were so far seized as part of the drive, said home minister Ramesh Chennithala, who initiated the drive.
Last Updated : 07 June 2026, 15:44 IST
ADVERTISEMENT
Join Us
Prefer
Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 07 June 2026, 15:44 IST
India NewsKeralaCannabisNarcoticsganjaNarcotics Control BureauTechie

Follow us on :

Follow Us