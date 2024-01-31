Kerala's SilverLine rail project sabotaged by Karnataka-Hyderabad IT infra lobby: MLA Anvar

Thiruvananthapuram: A MLA of the ruling CPM in Kerala has alleged that the much-hyped SilverLine semi-high speed rail project of Kerala was sabotaged by Karnataka and Hyderabad based IT infrastructure lobbies by bribing opposition leader V D Satheesan of the Congress.

CPM MLA P V Anvar raised the allegation in the Assembly on Wednesday. He alleged that Satheesan received Rs 150 crore from the lobbies as election fund in 2021 and AICC general secretary K C Venugopal was also involved in the conspiracy.

Satheesan, however, reacted that allegations are baseless and don't deserve any responses. He also said that it was unfortunate that permission was being given to raise such allegations in the house.