<p>Thiruvananthapuram: <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/kerala">Kerala</a> is witnessing rapid progress in urbanisation with spatial analysis estimating that the actual urbanisation of the state reached 82.6 percent, which is much beyond the statutory urbanisation level that stands at 53.81 percent.</p><p>Spatial analysis also found that the state's urban population also increased from 47.7 percent in 2011 to around 72.2 percent now, says the latest economic survey (2025-26) of the centre.</p><p>While demographic experts term it as a reflection of the diminishing urban-rural divide in the state, the ruling left front government is highlighting it as the outcome of "consistent public investment in housing, healthcare, education and connectivity rather than city centred expansion".</p><p>Demographic expert S Irudaya Rajan says that the urban rural divide in Kerala was almost nil now. "As we travel across Kerala it is very well evident. We could see shops and buildings across the state, which itself is a sign of urbanisation,"Rajan, who is founder-chair of the Thiruvananthapuram-based International Institute of Migration and Development (IIMAD), told <em>DH</em>.</p><p>Kerala industries minister P Rajeev said in a social media post that the functional urbanisation at 82.6 percent reflects that urban services, livelihoods and infrastructure were extending well beyond municipal boundaries in the state as a result of planned governance. "Improved transport, digital infrastructure and public services enabled industries and enterprises to operate in towns and villages," he said.</p><p>According to the economic survey, with the creation of 34 new urban local bodies and expansion of municipal boundaries after the 2011 census, Kerala's updated statutory urbanisation level is at 53.81 per cent. But the spatial review reveals the widespread expansion of built-up areas, formation of new settlement patterns and integration of economic areas beyond traditional municipal limits, taking the functional urbanisation estimate to 82.6 percent. The spatial review also indicates dispersed urban growth, forming a ribbon-like urban conurbation. With the urban expansion centered in peri-urban and corridor areas outside city boundaries, there is a need to plan development approaches that cover those regions.</p><p>Experts also point out that the huge inflow of migrant workers to Kerala as well as the NRI deposits are also factors related to increasing urbanisation.</p>