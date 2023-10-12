Kerala’s Vizhinjam port to open up a sea of opportunities

Industry sources said the Vizhinjam port will open up a plethora of direct and indirect business and job opportunities across sectors such as warehouses, cargo handling, logistics park, transportation, dredging works, cargo handling, fuel supply, spare parts and crew change. It will also draw more export and import-oriented business not only to Kerala but also to the adjoining regions of Tamil Nadu. The arrival of cruise ships will be a boost to the tourism and hospitality industry as well.

Thiruvananthapuram Chamber of Commerce and Industry president S N Reghuchandran Nair said the opening of the Vizhinjam port would usher in a new blue economy era. Like many port cities across the world, Thiruvananthapuram would evolve into a world-class city in future.

“Already real estate prices in the region have gone up by around 25 per cent. Once the first ship arrives, there will be a boom in the real estate business. Already we have started getting many enquiries from different parts of the country about business opportunities in the region,” he said.

Nair also expressed hopes that enquiries regarding the Vizhinjam port would come up in the Global Maritime India Summit to be held from October 17 to 19 in Mumbai.

On Wednesday, Ports Minister Ahammed Devarkovil reviewed the arrangements to receive the first ship. He said the natural depth of 18 to 20 metres will make Vizhinjam an ideal spot for large motherships.

The first ship, 'Zhen Hua 15', coming from China with cranes for the port's operations, will be given a ceremonial reception. The port is expected to commence commercial operations from next year.