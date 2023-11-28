Kidnapped Kerala child found abandoned 25 km from home

A six-year old child who was abducted from Kollam in Kerala on Monday afternoon was found abandoned in a public ground in Kollam on Tuesday afternoon.

Some locals spotted the child at the Asramam ground in Kollam city, around 25 kilometers away from her house in Oyoor near Pooyappally and alerted the police who were on a manhunt to nab the kidnappers who abducted the kid.

Kerala Police shared a photo of the child after she had been rescued on the social media platform 'X'.