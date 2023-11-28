Kidnapped Kerala child found abandoned 25 km from home

A six-year old child who was abducted from Kollam in Kerala on Monday afternoon was found abandoned in a public ground in Kollam on Tuesday afternoon.
Some locals spotted the child at the Asramam ground in Kollam city, around 25 kilometers away from her house in Oyoor near Pooyappally and alerted the police who were on a manhunt to nab the kidnappers who abducted the kid.
Kerala Police shared a photo of the child after she had been rescued on the social media platform 'X'.
The child, identified as Abigail Sara Reji, the daughter of Reji John and Siji, was abducted by a four-member gang who were in a car while she was going for tuition with her elder brother.
The gang had demanded a ransom of Rs 10 lakh over phone but then later seems to have abandoned the child amid the police carrying out an intense manhunt for the kidnappers.
The child's mother had initially received a call at around 8 pm from an anonymous person demanding a ransom of Rs 5 lakh on Monday evening.
Later, a relative of the kid had received another call demanding a ransom of Rs 10 lakh by 10 am on Tuesday.