Kin of Kerala truck driver killed in Shirur landslide allege attempts of fund raising in his name without them knowing

<p>Thiruvananthapuram: The family Arjun, the truck driver who was killed in the Shirur landslide, has alleged that the truck owner Manaf was collecting funds, capitalising on the emotion.</p><p>Arjun's body was recovered from the Gangavalli river last week after a 72-day long search mission.</p>.Hundreds pay homage to lorry driver Arjun, killed in Karnataka landslide.<p>Arjun's family members told reporters in Kozhikode on Wednesday that Manaf was trying to gain sympathy out of the tragic incident and was also spreading those through social media, particularly through his YouTube channel. Some of his messages, the family said, put them in a bad light. </p><p>The family also alleged that Manaf was also receiving funds from various sources on the pretext of helping Arjun's family and they wanted to clarify that they don't have any role in it.</p><p>Manaf rejected the allegations and said that he was ready to face any action if any one could prove that he was collecting funds.</p>