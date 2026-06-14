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Homeindiakerala

Sabarimala women entry issue resurfaces over reported claims by ex-TDB chief

The reported revelations surfaced at a time when the CPI(M) leadership indicated that organisational action could be initiated against Padmakumar in connection with the Sabarimala gold loss case.
Last Updated : 14 June 2026, 10:36 IST
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Published 14 June 2026, 10:36 IST
India NewsKeralaSabarimalaTDBwomen entry

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