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Kerala: Two held for sharing poster depicting Lord Krishna sitting before non-veg dish

The owner of restaurant has publicly apologised for the incident of the controversial poster being shared on WhatsApp.
Last Updated : 17 April 2026, 10:41 IST
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Published 17 April 2026, 10:41 IST
India NewsKeralaLord Krishna

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