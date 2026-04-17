<p>Two people have been arrested on Friday for sharing on <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/whatsapp">WhatsApp</a> a restaurant's Vishu-day promotional poster depicting a young Lord Krishna sitting before a serving of 'kuzhi manthi' - an Arabian non-vegetarian dish.</p>.<p>An officer of Cherthala police station said that the two accused were booked for the offence under Section 192 (wantonly giving provocation with intent to cause riot) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and their arrests were recorded.</p>.<p>According to the FIR, the accused shared the poster on the WhatsApp to allegedly hurt religious sentiments of the Hindu community.</p>.<p>The officer said that in view of reports of a protest march in the evening by a Hindu organisation to the restaurant, police are taking precautionary steps to prevent any untoward incident.</p>.<p>The owner of restaurant has publicly apologised for the incident of the controversial poster being shared on WhatsApp.</p>.<p>In a video message, the owner claimed that the work for making the poster was given to a third party which ended making up the controversial image due to their lack of wisdom.</p><p><em>(With PTI inputs)</em></p>