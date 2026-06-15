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Kerala launches 'Priyadarshini' scheme; offers free bus travel for women, transgender people

Besides the CM, Transport Minister C P John, Minister for the Welfare of Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, and Backward Classes K A Thulasi and senior officials attended the inaugural function.
Last Updated : 15 June 2026, 08:12 IST
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Published 15 June 2026, 08:12 IST
India NewsKeralaTransgenderwomen

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