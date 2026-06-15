Kerala launches 'Priyadarshini' scheme; offers free bus travel for women, transgender people

<p>"The Congress-led UDF government in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/kerala-india">Kerala</a> on Monday launched the 'Priyadarshini' scheme, offering free travel for women and <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/transgender">transgender</a> people in ordinary <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/ksrtc">KSRTC</a> buses across the state, fulfilling a key election promise.</p>.<p>After inaugurating the landmark programme by lighting a traditional lamp at a function held in Thampanoor KSRTC bus terminal, Chief Minister V D Satheesan said that many poor women who commute daily for work, including those employed as housemaids, will benefit from this initiative.</p>.<p>Transport Minister C P John, Minister for the Welfare of Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, and Backward Classes K A Thulasi and senior officials also attended the inaugural function.</p>.<p>They later travelled in a KSRTC bus from the Thampanoor bus station to the Secretariat along with women passengers.</p>.<p>The Perumathura-bound bus was brought to the Thampanoor bus station in the morning decorated with balloons ahead of the inaugural function.</p>.<p>The launch was marked by a woman driver at the wheel and a woman conductor managing ticketing operations, highlighting the government's focus on women's empowerment.</p>.<p>The CM said, "It is meant to fulfil the promise made to the people."</p>.Mysuru: Commuters struggle due to short-sighted planning, less frequency of KSRTC buses.<p>The Opposition CPI(M), however, stayed away from the inauguration programme, alleging that the government had diluted its poll promise by restricting the concession to ordinary KSRTC services in the first phase.</p>.<p>The scheme, one of the five "Indira Guarantees" announced by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi during the Assembly election campaign, will initially be available on all ordinary KSRTC services.</p>.<p>Under the first phase, women of all ages and transgender persons will be eligible for free travel irrespective of income, social status or any other criteria.</p>.<p>Official sources said that no prior registration, documentation or application process will be required.</p>.<p>Beneficiaries will only need to obtain a zero-value 'Priyadarshini' ticket from conductors through the Electronic Ticket Machine (ETM) while travelling. The system will digitally record journeys to facilitate transparent accounting and reimbursement of expenses to KSRTC, sources added.</p>.<p>The concession will be available in all 3,125 ordinary buses currently operated by the state-run transport corporation, ensuring statewide coverage.</p>.<p>The government said the initiative is aimed at easing the financial burden on women and transgender persons who depend on public transport for work, education, healthcare and other daily needs.</p><p><em>(With PTI inputs)</em></p>