<p>The Kerala Police’s cyber wing has booked social media platform X and one of its handles for allegedly sharing an AI-generated video that depicted the Prime Minister and the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/election-commission">Election Commission of India</a> (ECI) in a misleading and defamatory manner.</p><p><br><br>In a statement, the police said the content came to its notice through official channels, including the ECI. “Upon verification, it was found that the material had the potential to mislead the public, undermine the credibility of constitutional bodies, and negatively affect the conduct of free and fair elections,” it said.</p>.X platform suffers service outage in global regions.<p>The police added that a case was filed late Wednesday night at the Cyber Crime Police Station in Thiruvananthapuram City against the X (Twitter) account “Laxmi N Raju (@valiant_Raju)” and others, including X Corp, and an investigation has been launched to determine responsibility and take action in accordance with the law.</p>.<p>In line with the Model <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/opinion/a-code-of-conduct-997600.html">Code of Conduct</a> and relevant legal provisions, the Cyber Operations wing has also taken steps to prevent further circulation of the content. Legal notices have been issued to the platform under the Information Technology Act and related rules, seeking its immediate removal.<br></p>