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Kerala: Case registered against X platform over 'defamatory' AI video against PM, ECI

The police added that a case was filed late Wednesday night at the Cyber Crime Police Station in Thiruvananthapuram City against the X
Last Updated : 26 March 2026, 10:13 IST
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Published 26 March 2026, 10:13 IST
India NewsKeralaNarendra ModiArtificial Intelligence

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