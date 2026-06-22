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Kochi police raced against time to help NEET candidate who forgot passport-size photo

The timely intervention enabled Sana to complete the required verification process and enter the examination hall without further difficulty.
Last Updated : 22 June 2026, 10:39 IST
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Published 22 June 2026, 10:39 IST
India NewsKeralaKochiNEETTrending

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