Kochi police raced against time to help NEET candidate who forgot passport-size photo

<p>A quick response by Kochi police helped a <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/neet">NEET</a> candidate appear for her examination after she arrived at the centre without a mandatory passport-size photograph.</p><p>The incident occurred at the Government Higher Secondary School in Elamakkara, where Sana Jose, a resident of Vypeen, had reached to take the re-test of National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET).</p><p>According to police, security personnel at the gate discovered that the student did not have the passport-size photograph required for <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/verification">verification</a>, putting her participation in the examination at risk.</p>.<p>With the test scheduled to begin shortly and the relative who had accompanied her already heading back home, Sana was left distressed and faced the possibility of being denied entry to the examination hall.</p><p>Civil Police Officers Chinchu and Aswathy, who were on duty at the venue, immediately informed their superiors about the situation.</p><p>Acting swiftly, Sub-Inspector Lalu Joseph stepped in to find a solution. Since most photo studios remained closed on Sunday and time was running out, he contacted Binu, the owner of Zion Studio near Deshabhimani Junction, and explained the urgency of the matter.</p>.NEET-UG 2026 re-exam: NTA, PIB dismiss fresh paper leak claims after 'fabricated' videos surface online.<p>Police said Binu promptly travelled from his residence, opened the studio and arranged fresh passport-size photographs for the student.</p><p>The photographs were then picked up by a police officer and delivered to the examination centre before the start of the test.</p><p>The timely intervention enabled Sana to complete the required verification process and enter the examination hall without further difficulty.</p><p>Kochi City Police highlighted the incident in a statement on Monday, commending the efforts of the officers involved in ensuring that the student's examination opportunity was not lost due to a missing document.</p>