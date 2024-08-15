Kolkata medic's rape-murder: Doctors in Kerala to join protest from August 16

Thiruvananthapuram: The Kerala Medical Postgraduates Association (KMPGA) has decided to go on a strike from Friday to express solidarity with the ongoing protest by the doctors across the country over the rape and murder of a postgraduate doctor in RG Kar Medical College in Kolkata.

While the resident doctors will boycott out-patient services, ward duties and operation theatre duties from August 16, the Kerala Government Medical Officers Association will observe Friday as protest day in view of the call made by All India Federation of Government Doctors Association.