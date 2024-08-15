Kolkata medic's rape-murder: Doctors in Kerala to join protest from August 16

Thiruvananthapuram: The Kerala Medical Postgraduates Association (KMPGA) has decided to go on a strike from Friday to express solidarity with the ongoing protest by the doctors across the country over the rape and murder of a postgraduate doctor in RG Kar Medical College in Kolkata.
While the resident doctors will boycott out-patient services, ward duties and operation theatre duties from August 16, the Kerala Government Medical Officers Association will observe Friday as protest day in view of the call made by All India Federation of Government Doctors Association.
KMPGA president Dr Unni R Pillai said that after reviewing the developments on Friday, a decision on continuing the stir would be taken. He also said that the stir would not affect emergency medical services.
The major demands raised by the doctors include the implementation of Central Protection Act, stringent action against all responsible for the rape and murder of the doctor as well as those who unleashed an attack during the wee hours of Thursday.
