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KSRTC introduces gender ticketing in buses across Kerala

The circular stated that conductors in all KSRTC depots should record the gender category of passengers while issuing tickets through the ETMs.
Last Updated : 09 May 2026, 05:55 IST
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Published 09 May 2026, 05:55 IST
India NewsKeralaKSRTCBusticket

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