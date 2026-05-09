KSRTC introduces gender ticketing in buses across Kerala

<p>Thiruvananthapuram: The KSRCTC on Saturday began implementing gender ticketing in buses operating across the state.</p>.<p>According to a <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/kerala-srtc">Kerala State Road Transport Corporation</a> (KSRTC) circular issued on Friday, the gender ticketing system is intended to record whether a passenger is a woman, a man or a child in tickets issued on KSRTC buses from Saturday.</p>.<p>To facilitate the system, Electronic Ticketing Machines (ETMs) have been updated.</p>.<p>The circular stated that conductors in all KSRTC depots should record the gender category of passengers while issuing tickets through the ETMs.</p>.KSRTC to induct 805 Karnataka Sarige, local buses by June.<p>Options for women, men, and children have been included in the ETMs to identify passenger categories when issuing tickets.</p>.<p>The printed tickets generated by the ETMs will also indicate the passenger's category, officials said.</p>.<p>The <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/udf">UDF</a> had promised free KSRTC travel for women across the state during the Assembly election campaign.</p>.<p>UDF, which won 102 of 140 seats, would soon form the government after the Congress party finalises the discussion on the next Chief Minister.</p>.<p>The introduction of gender ticketing is being viewed as an effort to estimate the number of women travelling daily on KSRTC buses before implementing the poll promise.</p>.<p>Some conductors have reportedly raised concerns over the additional time required to record passenger details, especially during rush hours. </p>