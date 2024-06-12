Kuwait fire incident: 11 Keralites feared dead

Thiruvananthapuram: At least 11 Malayalis are said to have killed in the fire mishap at Kuwait that ripped through a building housing labourers on early Wednesday.

However, there have been no official confirmation on the number of casualties.

According to NORKA-Roots, the state government agency for welfare of non-resident Keralites, details of the Malayalis who are either injured or lost lives in the mishap were being collected.