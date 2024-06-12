Kuwait fire incident: 11 Keralites feared dead

Thiruvananthapuram: At least 11 Malayalis are said to have killed in the fire mishap at Kuwait that ripped through a building housing labourers on early Wednesday.
However, there have been no official confirmation on the number of casualties.
According to NORKA-Roots, the state government agency for welfare of non-resident Keralites, details of the Malayalis who are either injured or lost lives in the mishap were being collected.
NORKA-Roots resident vice-chairman P Sreeramakrishnan said that the agency was in touch with Malayali associations in Kuwait for extending medical aid and other assistance to those involved in the mishap. Help desks are also opened in Kuwait.
For assistance, people could contact NORKA's toll free number 1800 425 3939 from within India and give missed call to +91-8802012 345 from abroad.
Published 12 June 2024, 15:32 IST