Kuwait fire tragedy: 13 victims from Kerala identified; CM Vijayan convenes special cabinet meet

Thiruvananthapuram: The death of as many as 13 Malayalis in the massive fire that broke out in southern Kuwait's Mangaf has been confirmed by their families in Kerala, even though an official confirmation in this regard was yet to be received.
Sources in the Kerala government's non-resident Keralites (NRKs) welfare agency said that the death toll could go up as many bodies were yet to be identified. Several Malayalis are among those under treatment.
Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has convened a special cabinet meeting to discuss further steps to be taken.
Loka Kerala Sabha, a conference of representatives of NRKs from across the globe, was scheduled to be held in Thiruvananthapuram from Thursday to Saturday. In view of the mishap, the inaugural function has been called off.
As per information available from local sources, the deceased Malayalis identified so far are: Sreehari P, 27, of Changanassery in Kottayam, Bahuleyan, 36, of Perinthalmanna in Malappuram, Shameer Umarudeen, 30, of Kollam, K Renjith, 34, of Chengala in Kasargod, Kelu, 58, of Pilikodu in Kasargod, Stephin Abraham Sabu, 29, of Kottayam, Akash Sasidharan, 31, of Pandalam in Pathanamthitta, Sajan George, 29, of Punalur in Kollam, Saju Varghese, 56, of Konni in Pathanamthitta, P V Muraleedharan, 68, of Pathanamthitta, Lukose, 48, of Kollam, Thomas Umman, 37, of Thiruvalla and Noohu of Malappuram.
Published 13 June 2024, 05:29 IST