Kuwait fire tragedy: 13 victims from Kerala identified; CM Vijayan convenes special cabinet meet

Thiruvananthapuram: The death of as many as 13 Malayalis in the massive fire that broke out in southern Kuwait's Mangaf has been confirmed by their families in Kerala, even though an official confirmation in this regard was yet to be received.

Sources in the Kerala government's non-resident Keralites (NRKs) welfare agency said that the death toll could go up as many bodies were yet to be identified. Several Malayalis are among those under treatment.

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has convened a special cabinet meeting to discuss further steps to be taken.