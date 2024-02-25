Lakhs of women offer Attukal pongala in Thiruvananthapuram

Scores of devotees from distant places were even camping near temple premises a couple of days in advance to ensure ideal spots close to the temple. Many celebrities also participated. Devotees settled in foreign countries had even come down for taking part in the pongala festival, which had even received world records with regard to participation of women.

It is roughly estimated that around ten lakh women participated. Many devotees also prepared the pongala at the premises of their homes.

The rituals began with the fire from the hearth in the temple lit at 10.30 am being passed on to hearths of devotees that extended up to ten kilometres. By 2.30 pm the holy water from the temple was sprinkled on the offerings.

Apart from government agencies, scores of voluntary agencies were also involved in providing assistance to the devotees. Flowers were also dropped from helicopters.