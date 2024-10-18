LDF fields senior CPI leader Mokeri for Wayanad LS bypoll

<p>Thiruvananthapuram: Senior CPI leader Sathyan Mokeri will be the LDF candidate for the Wayanad Lok Sabha bypoll.</p>.<p>The decision was announced on Thursday by CPI state secretary Binoy Viswam.</p>.<p>Mokeri, a former MLA from the Nadapuram constituency in Kozhikode district, is known for his work addressing issues in the agricultural sector.</p>.<p>He had contested the Lok Sabha polls from Wayanad in 2014, significantly reducing the Congress candidate M I Shanavas's margin to around 20,000 votes.</p>.'She has become old': UP minister faces Congress ire for remarks against Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.<p>Announcing the decision, Viswam said that Mokeri's bypoll campaign would be launched on Friday.</p>.<p>Describing Mokeri as a prominent leader, the CPI secretary emphasised that a farmer's leader is being fielded in the constituency at a time when the country is witnessing protests from the farming community seeking justice.</p>.<p>The Congress has fielded Priyanka Gandhi Vadra from the Wayanad seat vacated by her brother Rahul Gandhi.</p>.<p>A by-election became necessary after Rahul, who won the Lok Sabha polls from both Wayanad and Rae Bareli constituencies, decided to vacate the Wayanad seat in Kerala.</p>.<p>Following his win, Rahul chose to retain the Rae Bareli constituency and formally notified the Speaker's office of his decision to resign from Wayanad.</p>.<p>He vacated the Wayanad seat within 14 days of the Lok Sabha results, announced on June 4.</p>.<p>The Election Commission has decided to hold by-election for Wayanad Lok Sabha constituency on November 13.</p>