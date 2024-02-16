LDF rakes up Hindu Aikya Vedi leader's church remark in Kerala

Thiruvananthapuram: A remark of a Hindu Aikya Vedi (HAV) top leader, in Kerala, that an ancient church in Thrissur was earlier a lord Shiva temple is being raked up by the political opponents to counter Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) bid to make inroads into the Christian vote banks.

The CPM-led Left Democratic Front (LDF) have asked actor-turned politician and BJP's prospective Lok Sabha poll candidate in Thrissur, Suresh Gopi, to respond to the HAV leader's remarks, even as the HAV leader tried to wriggle out of the row by stating that his remarks were being misinterpreted by vested interest groups.

The row is over HAV leader R V Babu's recent remark that the Palayur church in Thrissur, which is believed to be established several decades back, was earlier a Shiva temple.