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LDF rule destroyed health sector in Kerala, created more bars: Mallikarjun Kharge

The Congress chief further alleged that after Punjab, Kerala has the highest number of drug cases in the country and blamed the state government for this situation.
Last Updated : 25 March 2026, 14:27 IST
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Published 25 March 2026, 14:27 IST
India NewsCongressKeralaIndian PoliticsMallikarjun KhargeLDF

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