<p>Kozhikode, Kerala: <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/congress">Congress</a> chief <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/mallikarjun-kharge">Mallikarjun Kharge</a> on Wednesday slammed the LDF government in the state, claiming that its 10-year rule resulted in destruction of the health sector, alleged misappropriation of gold from Sabarimala and an increase in the number of bars.</p>.<p>Kharge said that the UDF election campaign has been launched with the mission to restore Kerala to its people and end the LDF rule which has also resulted in a huge financial debt being imposed on the state and its people.</p>.The political Pied Piper: Modi’s hypnotic slogans and the reality they conceal.<p>He also said that the BJP in Kerala was not trying to win in the Assembly polls, but was helping the CPI(M) to become victorious.</p>.<p>The Congress chief further alleged that after Punjab, Kerala has the highest number of drug cases in the country and blamed the state government for this situation.</p>.<p>The Assembly elections in the state will be held on April 9. </p>