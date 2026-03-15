<p>Thiruvananthapuram: Looking for a record third poll victory in a row, the ruling LDF in Kerala will be banking on Marxist veteran, Chief Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/pinarayi-vijayan">Pinarayi Vijayan</a>'s strong leadership, recently announced welfare measures and its robust cadre base among the youth for a third successive win.</p>.<p>Polls to 140 Assembly segments in the state will be held on April 9.</p>.Assembly Elections 2026 | Polls in TN on April 23; Kerala, Assam, Puducherry on April 9, WB voting in 2 phases; Counting on May 4th.<p><strong>Strengths </strong></p><p>1.The CPI(M)-led Left front's stress on various infrastructure and development projects, such as the Vizhinjam seaport, the Kochi Metro and Water Metro, and the Wayanad township for survivors of the 2024 landslides, to support its claims of public-oriented governance over the last 10 years.</p>.<p>2.The welfare measures announced by the government in its 2026–27 budget and earlier, such as a hike in welfare pensions.</p>.<p><strong>Weakness</strong></p><p>1.The Sabarimala gold misappropriation cases in which some senior CPI(M) leaders are accused and also arrested. Opposition Congress and BJP have been going hammer and tongs against the government in a bid to corner the Vijayan-led dispensation.</p>.<p>2. LDF's attempts to woo voters with welfare measures just before the local body polls last year did not bear fruit, as it suffered a major setback. It lost several of its strongholds in civic bodies, including Thiruvananthapuram to BJP.</p>.<p>3.The LDF is grappling with discontent and defections within the front. CPI(M) leader Aisha Potty joining Congress, former party MLA from Devikulam S Rajendran jumping ships to the BJP, party veteran G Sudhakaran's decision not to renew his membership, and allegations of martyr fund misappropriation against a party MLA by a CPI(M) member in Kannur-- all point to growing discord and discontent within the Left front.</p>.<p><strong>Opportunities </strong></p><p>1.The Left will have an opportunity to hit back at the Congress-led opposition by pointing out that the accused in the Sabarimala gold loss case was seen in close proximity to several leaders of the grand old party, including Sonia Gandhi and UDF convener Adoor Prakash.</p>.<p>2.Sexual assault cases allegedly involving expelled Congress MLA Rahul Mamkootathil which the Left bloc might use to target the national party.</p>.<p><strong>Threats/Challenges</strong></p><p> 1. Differences between the CPI(M) and its ally CPI over various issues, such as the PM SHRI scheme, the new labour codes and the approval for a distillery in Palakkad, could affect the LDF's poll prospects.</p>.<p>2.More recent allegations of infidelity against state Transport Minister K B Ganesh Kumar by his wife could play spoilsport to LDF as the opposition raises concerns over women's safety and security.</p>.<p>3.Discontent among people in high-range districts such as Wayanad and Idukki due to frequent wild animal attacks that have led to loss of lives and destruction of property might also affect the LDF's chances in the upcoming polls.</p>