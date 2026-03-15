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LDF to bank on CM Pinarayi Vijayan's leadership, welfare measures in upcoming polls

Polls to 140 Assembly segments in the state will be held on April 9.
Last Updated : 15 March 2026, 12:26 IST
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Published 15 March 2026, 12:26 IST
India NewsKeralaPinarayi Vijayan

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