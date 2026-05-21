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Leading the way | Kerala creates first dedicated Artificial Intelligence portfolio, P K Kunhalikutty gets charge; here's what it includes

Under the portfolio, the sectors include start-ups, mining and geology, handlooms and textiles among others.
Last Updated : 21 May 2026, 05:36 IST
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Published 21 May 2026, 05:36 IST
India NewsKeralaIndian PoliticsArtificial IntelligenceV D SatheesanTrending

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