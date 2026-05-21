<p>Signifying major change in the state's governing structure, the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/kerala">Kerala</a> cabinet is all set to welcome an <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/artificial-intelligence">Artificial Intelligence</a> (AI) portfolio under the Industries and Commerce department. </p><p>As the Congress-led UDF's V D Satheesan took oath as Chief Minister on Monday, Indian Union Muslim League's (IUML) P K Kunhalikutty has been entrusted with the departments of Information Technology, Industries and Commerce, and Artificial Intelligence.</p><p>The department for AI is the first of its kind in an Indian state's governance. Under the portfolio, the sectors include start-ups, mining and geology, handlooms and textiles among others. </p>.Kerala finalises portfolio allocation: CM Satheesan takes finance, Chennithala gets home and vigilance department.<p>CM V D Satheesan will continue to supervise key departments, including Finance, Kerala Financial Corporation, Law, Pollution Control, Metro Rail, and Railways.</p><p>Various other veteran leaders have been retained to form significant administrator of other departments. </p><p>Ramesh Chennithala has been assigned as the head of the Home department along with Vigilance, Fire and Rescue Services, Prisons, and Coir.</p><p>K Muraleedharan has been given charge of the Health and Medical Education department, which includes Ayush, Drugs Control, and Devaswoms.</p><p>Fisheries and Harbour Engineering have been allocated to V E Abdul Gafoor, while Labour, Animal Husbandry, Milk Co-operatives and Women & Child Development will be managed by Bindhu Krishna.</p><p>General Education, Wakf, Haj Pilgrimage and Minority Welfare have been assigned to N Samsudheen, and the higher education portfolio was given to Congress's Roji M John.</p><p>The cabinet decided to launch a 100 day action plan from June 1 to initiate procedures to implement all guarantees given by the UDF during elections.</p><p>The Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) officially assumed power in Kerala, ending the decadal rule of Communist Party of India-led (Marxist) Left Democratic Front (LDF) in the state. </p><p>(<em>with inputs from agencies</em>)</p>