Left supporters attack vehicle carrying ED officials, smash windows over raid against ex-CM Pinarayi Vijayan

<p>Following an <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/pinarayi-vijayan">Enforcement Directorate</a> (ED) raid at the residence of former Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Wednesday, CPI(M) workers were seen attacking a vehicle carrying ED officials outside his residence.</p><p>The workers were protesting against the central agency's searches at 10 locations across Kerala, including premises linked to Vijayan, as part of the investigation into the Cochin Minerals and Rutile Limited (CMRL) case.</p>.<p>The raids were were conducted as part of probe into CMRL-linked money-laundering case, said officials. They said a total of 10 premsies in the state, including Vijayan's rental house in the state capital, are being raided under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA)</p><p>It is alleged that a private company named Cochin Minerals And Rutile Ltd (CMRL), made an illegal payment of Rs 1.72 crore to Vijayan's daughter T Veena's company Exalogic Solutions during 2018 to 2019, even though the IT firm had not provided any service to the company.</p><p>Earlier, CPI(M) workers assembled outside Vijayan's residence in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/pinarayi-vijayan">Pinarayi</a> village in Kannur district and raised slogans against the ED, alleging it was a "politically motivated" action of the BJP-led central government.</p><p>CPI(M) general secretary M A Baby alleged that the ED raids at the residences of Vijayan and others were "politically motivated" and called them a "heinous attack".</p>