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Homeindiakerala

Left supporters attack vehicle carrying ED officials, smash windows over raid against ex-CM Pinarayi Vijayan

The raids were were conducted as part of probe into CMRL-linked money-laundering case, said officials.
Last Updated : 27 May 2026, 09:46 IST
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Published 27 May 2026, 09:46 IST
India NewsKeralaIndian PoliticsEDPinarayi Vijayan

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