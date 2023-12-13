Lenovo sows seeds of millet farming revival in Kerala's Kanthalloor

Kanthalloor: Kanthalloor in the high-range district of Idukki in Kerala is witnessing the revival of millet farming, thanks to the intervention of tech firm Lenovo India.
Known as the Kashmir of the south owing to similarities in climate, farmers of Kanthalloor, situated around 50 kilometres from Munnar tourist spot, used to cultivate around 15 varieties of millets till around two to three decades back.
However, owing to the lack of demand and profitability, millet cultivation for commercial purposes was abandoned by the farmers.
With the increasing demand for millets due to international campaigns about its health benefits, Lenovo India launched an effort in October last year to revive millet farming in the region as part of its 'Work for Humankind' initiative with the support of the Kanthalloor panchayat and Dream India Network, a Bengaluru-based NGO.
Around 25 farmers, half of them women, came forward to initiate cultivation on half acres each. A technology centre was set up at the IHRD College of Applied Science at Kanthalloor for providing training and information to farmers. Gadgets like mobile phones were provided for the farmers to access information.
"The farmers cultivated six varieties of millets- Ragi (Finger millet), Barnyard, Little millet, Foxtail, Proso, and Kodo. We expected a yield of nearly 2,000 kilograms in the first harvest and already got around 1,700 kg. Now more farmers are showing interest," said Lenovo Asia Pacific head CSR and philanthropy Pratima Harite.
The tech centre set up at the IHRD college was attracting more students to farming. This comes at a time when the present generation farmers are worried that the next generation is not showing interest in agriculture, she added.
A farmer and coordinator of the millet farmers R Radhakrishnan said that compared to other crops millets did not require much care. If farmers are assured good returns, many more could come forward.
Millet farmer and coordinator R Radhakrishnan showing the yield of ragi cultivated in Kanthalloor.
Credit: DH Photo/Arjun Raghunath
A millet processing and packing facility run by women was also set up at Kanthalloor. Agreements were made with local home stays and some e-commerce platforms for selling 'Kanthalloor Millets'. Firms involved in millet based products are also engaged in the drive.
Harite said that a well organised system has been put in place from sowing to marketing. The participation of more farmers could ensure its smooth functioning and revival of more varieties of millets in Kanthalloor in the due course.