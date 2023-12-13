Lenovo sows seeds of millet farming revival in Kerala's Kanthalloor

Kanthalloor: Kanthalloor in the high-range district of Idukki in Kerala is witnessing the revival of millet farming, thanks to the intervention of tech firm Lenovo India.

Known as the Kashmir of the south owing to similarities in climate, farmers of Kanthalloor, situated around 50 kilometres from Munnar tourist spot, used to cultivate around 15 varieties of millets till around two to three decades back.

However, owing to the lack of demand and profitability, millet cultivation for commercial purposes was abandoned by the farmers.

With the increasing demand for millets due to international campaigns about its health benefits, Lenovo India launched an effort in October last year to revive millet farming in the region as part of its 'Work for Humankind' initiative with the support of the Kanthalloor panchayat and Dream India Network, a Bengaluru-based NGO.

Around 25 farmers, half of them women, came forward to initiate cultivation on half acres each. A technology centre was set up at the IHRD College of Applied Science at Kanthalloor for providing training and information to farmers. Gadgets like mobile phones were provided for the farmers to access information.