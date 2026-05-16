Leopard tooth worn by rapper Vedan confirmed as genuine, prosecution likely

<p>Kochi: A laboratory test has confirmed that the tooth in a pendant worn by rapper Vedan belongs to a <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/leopard">leopard</a>, forest officials said on Saturday.</p>.<p>Vedan, whose real name is Hirandas Murali, was arrested under the Wildlife Protection Act in April 2025 for alleged possession of a leopard tooth.</p>.<p>The Kodanad Forest Range office registered the case following a tip-off by police, who had raided an apartment where Vedan and eight others were allegedly found in possession of cannabis.</p>.<p>Forest officials said the Judicial First Class Magistrate Court in Perumbavoor, which is handling the case, had sent the tooth to a central laboratory in Kolkata for verification of its authenticity.</p>.Rapper Vedan granted bail in leopard tooth case; admits to past 'mistakes'.<p>According to officials, the laboratory has now confirmed that the tooth is a genuine leopard tooth.</p>.<p>They said the full test report is currently with the court and that an application will be filed to obtain a copy.</p>.<p>During the bail hearing last year, Vedan had stated that he was not aware that the pendant contained a leopard tooth and claimed it had been gifted to him by a fan.</p>.<p>He was granted bail at the time as the authenticity of the tooth could not be confirmed.</p>.<p>With the test report now establishing that it is a genuine leopard tooth, the Forest Department is likely to file a prosecution report in court soon. </p>