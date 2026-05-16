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Leopard tooth worn by rapper Vedan confirmed as genuine, prosecution likely

According to officials, the laboratory has now confirmed that the tooth is a genuine leopard tooth.
Last Updated : 16 May 2026, 06:04 IST
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Published 16 May 2026, 06:04 IST
India NewsKerala

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