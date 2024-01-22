Line demarcating religion and state becoming thinner: Kerala CM Vijayan

The CM said India's first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru had often opined that Indian secularism means the separation of religion and state.

"We even have a strong tradition of maintaining that separation. However, of late, the line that demarcates religion and state seems to be getting thinner and thinner," Vijayan said.

Therefore, those who have taken an oath to uphold the Constitution of India have to ensure that every person in the country enjoys the right to profess their religion in equal measure.

"At the same time, we cannot be promoting one religion above all others, or demean one religion beneath every other," he added.

The Marxist veteran pointed out that secularism was the soul of the democratic republic of India and has been part of our identity as a nation right from the days of our national movement.

"Those belonging to different faiths and those who were not part of any religion had taken an active part in our freedom struggle. This nation belongs to all people and all sections of Indian society, in equal measure," he further said.