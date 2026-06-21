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Homeindiakerala

Liquor tax exemption, rare-earth mining plans put Kerala government on the defensive

Even as the previous CPM government decided to promote low-alcohol liquor and wine made from local fruits, it is now accusing the Congress for allowing tax reliefs.
Last Updated : 21 June 2026, 16:13 IST
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Published 21 June 2026, 16:13 IST
CongressKeralaIndia PoliticsAlcohol

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