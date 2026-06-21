Liquor tax exemption, rare-earth mining plans put Kerala government on the defensive

<p>Thiruvananthapuram: Trouble is brewing for the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=congress">Congress</a>-led United Democratic Front government in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=kerala">Kerala </a>over the proposals in its maiden budget to slash tax for liquor with less alcohol contents and tap the potential of mineral rich sand of the coastal areas of Kollam and Alappuzha in south India.</p><p>Resentment from within the Congress against the proposals is coming out. While Congress senior leader V M Sudheeran reportedly sent a letter to Chief Minister V D Satheesan raising concerns over both the proposals, home minister Ramesh Chennithala and excise minister M Liju expressed their displeasure over the decision to slash tax for liquor with less alcohol contents.</p><p>Even as the previous CPM government decided to promote low-alcohol liquor and wine made from local fruits, the CPM, which is now in the opposition, is accusing the Congress for allowing tax reliefs. While the Congress that earlier opposed the CPM's decision and alleged of succumbing to interests of liquor lobbies, the CPM is now raising the same allegations against the Congress.</p><p>While the tax on liquor in the state is 251 per cent, the budget proposed a sales tax rate of 120 per cent for products having alcohol from 0.5 percent v/v up to 10 percent v/v, and 175 percent for products having alcohol strength above 10 percent v/v to 20 percent v/v. </p>.Revival of sesame cultivation in Kerala's Onattukara boosts India's self-reliance mission.<p>Chennithala and Liju said that a final decision on allowing low-alcohol products needs to be taken in state's excise policy and it needs to be discussed in the cabinet. Opposition leader Pinarayi Vijayan said that reducing tax on liquor would lead to increase in consumption. The move is to help the liquor producers, he alleged.\t</p><p>The budget proposals to establish Southern Kerala economic corridor and Rare earth and critical minerals corridor tapping the potential of mineral rich sand of the coastal areas goes against the years long protest by the local people of the region against the massive sand mining from the region. They raise concern that it would affect the ecology of the region and also lead to massive sea erosion.</p><p>Sudheeran is learnt to have shared these concerns in the letter to Satheesan. Sudheeran's intervention assumes more significance as he played a key role in convincing the AICC leadership regarding the need to make Satheesan the Chief Minister considering the popular support in Satheesan's favour.</p>