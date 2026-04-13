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Loan app's pressure suspected in Kerala dental student's death

According to the police, after Raj defaulted repayment of loan of Rs 14,000, the loan app operator contacted his faculty members and pressurised them.
Last Updated : 13 April 2026, 16:18 IST
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Published 13 April 2026, 16:18 IST
India NewsKeralaThiruvananthapuramSuicideLoan apps

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