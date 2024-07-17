Locals hold massive protest in Wayanad over elephant attack, call off agitation after government assurance

On Wednesday, outrage and grief swept through the village as hundreds of people protested the government's alleged inaction in preventing wild elephant attacks which had claimed yet another life.

Blocking a highway carrying the body of the victim in an ambulance, protesters in Kallur, near Sultan Bathery, demanded that the government find a permanent solution to end the rising number of human-wildlife animal conflicts in Wayanad.

They also expressed their anger towards Minister O R Kelu, who arrived at the scene to meet the victim's family.

The protesters demanded a compensation of Rs 50 lakh for Raju's family and a permanent government job for his son.

The protest came to an end after Minister Kelu assured an all-party meeting that adequate compensation would be provided to Raju's family.

Speaking to the media after the meeting, the minister said that a relief of Rs 11 lakh, which includes Rs 1 lakh in insurance, would be provided to Raju's family, in addition to the tribal department taking care of his children's education.

One of his children would be offered a government job, the minister said.

The government also decided to provide a house to his family and construct a concrete road leading to his house.