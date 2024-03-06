Lok Sabha elections 2024: Is BJP awaiting Rahul's decision on Wayanad?

Thiruvananthapuram: The BJP seems to be awaiting a decision of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's candidature at Wayanad in Kerala to decide the NDA candidate for the high-range constituency.

Even as the BJP announced candidates for 12 of the 20 seats in Kerala, a decision on Wayanad is still pending.

Though there were reports that tribal leader C K Janu is being considered as NDA candidate in Wayanad, a final decision is likely to be taken only after Congress announces its candidate for Wayanad.