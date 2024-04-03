Lok Sabha polls 2024: Annie Raja, Radhakrishnan, Anil Antony file nominations in Kerala

Thiruvananthapuram: Senior CPI (M) leader and Kerala Devaswom Minister K Radhakrishan, CPI national executive member Annie Raja and BJP national secretary Anil Antony were among the prominent contestants who filed their nominations in Kerala for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls on Wednesday.

While Radhakrishnan is contesting from Alathur in northern Palakkad district, Raja and Antony are fielded in Wayanad and Pathanamthitta constituencies, respectively. Kerala will go to polls on April 26.

Sitting Congress MPs Rajmohan Unnithan and Benny Behannan, who will contest again from Kasaragod and Chalakudy, respectively, CPI (M) nominee in Ernakulam constituency K J Shine and LDF candidate in Ponnani K S Hamsa also filed the nominations today morning.