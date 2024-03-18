Lok Sabha polls: Kerala to vote in one phase on April 26

The Lok Sabha elections in Kerala will be held in a single phase on April 26. Kerala has a total of 20 Lok Sabha constituencies.
All of these twenty seats will go for election on April 26 which will be the second phase of the Lok Sabha elections.
The state has around 2,70,99,326 eligible voters and the results will be declared on June 4.
The issue of notification of the election will be on March 28 while the last date for filing nominations in the state is April 4.
In the 2019 elections, Kerala saw the Indian National Congress (INC) clinch a majority of seats, while the Bharatiya Janata Party-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) failed to secure a single seat. The upcoming Lok Sabha Elections in Kerala are of great importance to both the INC and NDA.
Kerala's hill constituency of Wayanad shot to fame after the Congress fielded Gandhi from here in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls.
His candidacy in Wayanad was a source of energy for the state's Congress-led UDF then.
Ahead of the April 26 Lok Sabha polls, the predominantly rural constituency, known for its scenic beauty and rich biodiversity, has once again gained national attention as the Congress decided to field Gandhi again from its stronghold.
The political class is curious to know whether Rahul's presence in Wayanad would help the Congress repeat its victory in the polls in Kerala.
The Lok Sabha elections will be held in seven phases beginning from April 19 and results will be announced on June 4, Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar said on Saturday. The first notification will be on March 20, and the first phase of the polls will kick off on April 19.
The other six phases are on April 26, May 7, May 13, May 20, May 25 and June 1. Assembly elections in Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim will be held on April 19 and in Andhra Pradesh on May 13.
(With PTI and DHNS inputs)