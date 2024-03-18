Lok Sabha polls: Kerala to vote in one phase on April 26

The Lok Sabha elections in Kerala will be held in a single phase on April 26. Kerala has a total of 20 Lok Sabha constituencies.

All of these twenty seats will go for election on April 26 which will be the second phase of the Lok Sabha elections.

The state has around 2,70,99,326 eligible voters and the results will be declared on June 4.

The issue of notification of the election will be on March 28 while the last date for filing nominations in the state is April 4.

The election notification will be issues on March 28, with the deadline for filing nominations in the state set for April 4.