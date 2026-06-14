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Homeindiakerala

LoP Pinarayi Vijayan slams Kerala govt over Nipah response, wildlife attacks

The Left leader urged the government to focus on disease prevention, sanitation measures, hospital preparedness and medicine availability.
Last Updated : 14 June 2026, 09:17 IST
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Published 14 June 2026, 09:17 IST
India NewsKeralaIndian PoliticsNipah

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