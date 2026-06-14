LoP Pinarayi Vijayan slams Kerala govt over Nipah response, wildlife attacks

<p>Thiruvananthapuram: Former Kerala CM <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/kerala/rahul-gandhis-approach-does-not-strengthen-india-alliance-lop-pinarayi-vijayan-4037731">Pinarayi Vijayan</a> criticised the Congress-led government over its Nipah response, wildlife attacks, and DHS transfer. </p><p>He questioned the transfer of the Director of Health Services during a public health crisis and pointed out that the government "lacked coordination" in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/kerala/kerala-nipah-patient-still-in-critical-condition-no-fresh-cases-reported-4037207">Nipah </a>containment efforts. He also mentioned that he didn't intend to "politicise the issue", instead expressed openess to extend all cooperation in efforts to contain the disease.</p><p><strong>Nipah case</strong></p><p>Addressing a press conference, the Leader of Opposition in Kerala Assembly said it had been six days since the first Nipah case was confirmed in the state and alleged that the coordination required to prevent the spread of the virus was lacking.</p><p>The Left leader urged the government to focus on disease prevention, sanitation measures, hospital preparedness and medicine availability.</p>.<p>“The necessary coordination to prevent the spread of the Nipah virus is not taking place in the required manner. That lack of coordination continues even now,” he said.</p>.<p>Vijayan said Health Minister K Muraleedharan's response to the criticism was "inappropriate". “We are not prepared to politicise the issue. We will extend all cooperation in efforts to contain the disease,” he said.</p>.Kerala govt 'lethargic' in handling Nipah outbreak: LoP Pinarayi Vijayan.<p><strong>DHS transfer </strong></p>.<p>LoP Vijayan then questioned the transfer of the Director of Health Services during the ongoing health emergency.</p>.<p>“At a time when the situation is extremely serious, the government has moved to transfer the Director of Health Services. Replacing the person heading the department during such a critical period is, ordinarily, something that should be avoided,” he said.</p>.<p><strong>Wildlife attacks</strong></p><p>During his address, he also threw light on wildlife attacks in the state. Noting the recent incidents, where six people had lost their lives within the past three weeks, he criticised the government's handling of wildlife attacks. </p>.<p>Referring to the death of an Adivasi woman in a wild elephant attack at Suriyanelli, Vijayan claimed authorities had failed to act despite warnings from local residents about elephant movement in the area.</p>.Kerala sees back to back wild elephant attack deaths.<p>He said the solution to the human-wildlife conflict lay in amending wildlife laws, a proposal put forward by the previous LDF government but not supported by the UDF. </p><p>Vijayan also alleged that the UDF had promised to increase compensation for deaths caused by wildlife attacks from Rs 14 lakh to Rs 21 lakh, but had so far "failed" to implement the commitment.</p> <p><em>With agency inputs</em></p>